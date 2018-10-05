Bins uncollected in twelve Canberra suburbs

HOUSEHOLD waste and recycling have been left uncollected in 12 suburbs across north Canberra and Gungahlin today (October 5).

The ACT government says collections were left “disrupted” in Franklin, Lyneham, O’Connor, Gungahlin, Acton, Dickson, Harrison, Civic, Downer, Throsby, Turner and Watson.

Recycling collections were also missed yesterday in Higgins and Holt.

The ACT government is asking residents to leave their bins on the kerb to be collected as soon as possible.