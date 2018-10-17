Calls for witnesses after weekend crash

POLICE are seeking video footage or witnesses after a car and a motorcycle collided in Griffith on Saturday (October 13).

The car, a silver Mazda 2, and the motorcycle, a red “postie style” Honda CT110, crashed at about 10.15am at the intersection of Captain Cook Crescent, Murray Crescent and Stuart Street in Griffith.

The motorcycle rider was injured and taken to hospital.

Police are urging people with information to contact 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6319066.