Canberra birth registrations go online

Births in Canberra can now be registered online.

Minister for Business and Regulatory Services Gordon Ramsay says the free online form will offer greater convenience and significantly reduce waiting times for documentation for parents of newborns.

“The online birth registration form allows parents to register their newborn’s birth from the comfort of their home, using a smartphone, tablet or computer. The process can be completed in under 10 minutes,” he says.

Between January 1 and August 30, Access Canberra has registered 3406 births via its paper-based system and Minister Ramsay expects the majority of births will be registered online.

“The online method also speeds up the registration process significantly and reduces the waiting time for a birth certificate,” he says.

“The paper based system will still available for those parents who don’t have access to the online form.”

Those who register their baby’s birth online will receive the birth certificate in the post.