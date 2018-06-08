Canberra man wins $50 million lottery

AN unnamed, 30-something Canberra man was the sole division one winner from Australia in last night’s $50 million Powerball draw.

Admitting he didn’t sleep a wink last night after checking his online entry before bed he said he was “dumbfounded” and “can’t get the smile off his face”.

The man’s marked seven-game online entry was the only division one winning entry in last night’s Powerball draw, draw 1151 on Thursday, June 7.

He is the tenth Powerball division one winner so far this year. These ten winners have taken home $171 million.

As for what he intends to do with his $50 million, the man said he would first need to let the enormity of his win to sink in.

The Canberra man’s win is the second largest win by an individual Australian entry so far this year.

The standing record for the largest Powerball win claimed by a single entry in Australia was set in 2016 when one ticket purchased in Hervey Bay won $70 million in Powerball draw 1025.

The winning numbers were 34, 30, 14, 32, 22, 24 and 23. The all-important Powerball number was 9.