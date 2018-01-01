Car drives footbridge pedestrians to leap away

TWO people leapt out of the way of a stolen, white Nissan Pulsar being driven dangerously across a footbridge yesterday morning (Sunday, December 31).

At about 7am police spotted the vehicle on the green belt in Isaacs, adjacent to Yamba Drive. The driver ignored police directions to stop and headed off towards Mawson in an erratic manner.

The vehicle was driven at speed on the bike path and across a foot bridge, causing at least two people to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

Police believe there were many people on the bike path who may have witnessed the incident and are asking that they contact police on 131 444. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to 1800 333000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

