Caught in the act: photo catches illegal dumpers

A truck was snapped dumping building waste on a vacant block at Googong. The dumping was then reported to the land owner, who passed

the evidence on to council.

During an investigation by council’s environmental compliance officer, sufficient evidence was obtained to identify the business that dumped the building waste. The company was then fined $4000 for transporting waste to an unlawful facility.

The council’s Mike Thompson says dumping of building waste is one of the most common forms of dumping in the QPRC area.

“This type of waste can be difficult to trace,” he says.

“Council has found on occasions that what appears to be dumped soil, is sometimes found to be soil contaminated with other building material including asbestos.

“If the perpetrators of this type of environmental crime are caught, they are required to clean up their mess, as well as pay hefty fines.”

Anyone witnessing illegal dumping in the council area is encouraged to report it to 1300 735025.

