Civic gateway development brings 1000 units

A MAJOR facelift to the southern gateway to Civic plus 1000 units are promised following the finalisation today (June 18) of the sale of Section 100 to ACT property developer Morris Property Group.

“Section 100, a 2.6-hectare site sitting between London Circuit and Vernon Circle, is the first part of the city centre people hit when coming in from the south on Commonwealth Avenue,” says Colliers International state chief executive, Paul Powderly.

“Looking towards Lake Burley Griffin and Parliament House, Section 100 is adjacent to the New Acton cultural precinct, ANU, City Hill and the ACT courts precinct.

“It was initially sold by the ACT government back in 2007, but to date has not been developed despite its significant potential and outstanding location. Morris Property Group has purchased Section 100 from City West Property Holdings and is now gearing up to breath new life into this prominent part of our city.”

Section 100 houses a surface car park. Morris Property Group plans to develop the site in four stages that will include car parking, retail and more than 1000 residential apartments.

“Each stage will be unique but contribute to a cohesive whole, which will be a precinct people will be excited to live in, work in or visit,” Powderly said.

It will be designed for multi-generational living as people chose to start out their lives in a home close to their work or study; families take advantage of the lifestyle opportunities Section 100 will present; and for older Canberrans seeking a quality, easy care home from which they can readily access all they need day-to-day while being part of the community and social life of the precinct, Powderly said.

Work on it first stage will begin shortly.