Container refunding starts on Saturday

THE ACT’s Container Deposit Scheme (CDS) starts on Saturday (June 30) with nine return points open across Canberra’s north and south offering a 10-cent per container refund.

“To receive a 10-cent refund, residents will be able to take their eligible containers to two types of return points, express return points for returning up to 500 containers or bulk depots, which can accept any number,” said the director of ACT NoWaste, Michael Trushell

Eligible containers are ones that are most commonly found in the litter stream, including most containers between 150 millilitres and three litres in size; and glass, PET, HDPE, aluminium, steel or liquid paperboard cartons. Containers not part of the scheme are those not commonly found in litter, including all plain milk, flavoured milks one litre and above, pure juice drinks, wine, spirit bottles and cordials.

“The ACT CDS is a little different to the one that operates in NSW. Residents can choose to collect the refund or donate the funds directly to a charity. Social enterprise groups like the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul have express shopfronts across Canberra that will benefit from the scheme,” said Mr Trushell.

“If residents are not in a rush to deposit their containers, it would be great if they could come and visit the shopfronts in a week or two. We expect it to be a busy first few weeks and ask that you be patient with the charity shopfront operators.”

Locations include:



151 Gladstone Street, Fyshwick (bulk depot)

10 Buckland Street, Mitchell (bulk depot)

1/9 Wooley Street, Dickson (express return point Vinnies)

Corner Pitman Street and Athllon Drive, Greenway (express return point Vinnies)

Corner Rae and Purdue Streets, Belconnen (express return point Vinnies)

Corner Anketell and Reed Streets, Tuggeranong Square, South Greenway (express return point Salvos)

Shop 7, Corner Hindmarsh Drive and Botany Street, Phillip (express return point Salvos)

32 Hoskins Street, Mitchell (express return point Salvos)

15 Mildura Street, Fyshwick (express return point Salvos)

More information at actcds.com.au