Controversial union boss calls it a day

THE powerful and controversial ACT CFMEU boss Dean Hall is to retire from the union in April.

His departure as long-time branch secretary was announced today by the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union ACT Branch.

In lauding Hall’s contribution to the union movement, UnionsACT secretary Alex White said Hall had made an “exceptional” contribution to advancing the rights and workplace safety of construction workers in the ACT.

“There is no doubt that the construction industry is safer, and construction workers are more financially secure because of the work of Mr Hall and the CFMEU,” said White.

“Mr Hall leaves a formidable legacy of leadership in the ACT union movement and he should be rightly proud of the reforms, improvements to workers’ safety, and the strong union that he leaves to his successor.”

