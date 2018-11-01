Cool ideas for the long, hot summer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CANBERRA is facing another long, hot summer and for those without any measures in place over the warmer months it may be a challenge to keep cool.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the average maximum temperature at Canberra Airport last summer was 30.5C, which was 3.4C above the historical average.

Last summer also saw a record-breaking 53 days above 30C and 18 days above 35C.

To help Canberrans “beat the heat” before this summer begins, “CityNews” has been in touch with businesses dedicated to keeping their customers cool.

Aaron has the answers for hot (and cold) weather

WITH such extreme weather variants in Canberra, Clark Electrical & Air Conditioning can help keep Canberrans cool in the summer and warm in the winter, says owner Aaron Clark.

“It’s easier to have one machine that does both aspects of heating and cooling,” he says.

“The running costs are cheaper than gas and if you have solar on the house it becomes almost free.”

Aaron worked as an electrician and heating expert for more than 25 years before moving into air conditioning.

He started Clark Electrical & Air Conditioning about two years ago and says his team is reliable and provides a professional service.

“We’re professional, we look professional and we can do the whole job from start to finish,” he says.

“We ask what the customers need and provide them with options.”

Clark Electrical & Air Conditioning also offers all electrical services for around the house such as lighting upgrades, switchboard upgrades and ceiling fans.

Clark Electrical & Air Conditioning. Call 1300 230462 or visit clarkelectricalservices.com.au

Jason has the right tint for a cool car

NOT only does window tinting add to a car’s aesthetic but it also reduces glare, stops the car interior from fading and gives it amazing temperature control, says Diamond Window Tints owner Jason Taylor.

And, as a dad to a one-year-old with another child on the way, Jason says it’s also about having that UV protection for the children.

“The film that we use has amazing heat rejection qualities and offers 99 per cent UV protection,” he says.

“When the sun hits a normal window it magnifies the heat and creates a hot car but with tinting it rejects the heat and doesn’t allow the heat to penetrate into the cabin, and therefore, keeps it a lot cooler.

“Our particular film is non metallic so it won’t interfere with the GPS or other wireless signals.”

But, no matter what the customer is after, Jason says his local, family business will work with them to deliver the best solution.

“With our professional and friendly team, quick vehicle turn around and great prices, we will have you back on the road in no time with a promise you will be satisfied with your experience,” he says.

Diamond Window Tints. Email info@diamondtints.com.au, call 0404 284122 or visit diamondtints.com.au

Martin is a master of providing shade

AWNINGS are the best protection to keep the heat away from the house in the first place, says Regency Knights Window Fashions owner Martin Smith.

“The best way to keep your house cooler in summer is to put some external awnings over your windows to prevent the heat from getting into the home,” he says.

“We have over 20 different awning types, with four different fabric types and four different operation types including motorised.

“[But] January and February is the busiest time for awnings so, if you’re smart, beat the rush and get in early.”

Martin says people can call for a measure and quote or they can come into the showroom and see their wide range of awnings, as well as curtains, blinds and shutters.

The locally-owned family business has more than 50 years experience in the community and has been operating under the name Regency Knights Window Fashions since 2009 after two well-established Canberra businesses merged.

“We’ve really worked at having a higher level of service,” he says.

Regency Knights Window Fashions, Unit 1, 60 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. Call 6147 0469 or visit regencyknights.com.au

Home-builder Steve has eco-friendly solutions

BORDEAUX Constructions and Bordeaux Kitchens can design eco-friendly homes for people looking to keep cool in the summer or warm in the winter, says owner Steve Milutinovic.

“The main reason people build an eco-friendly home is to keep the costs of utilities down, especially electricity,” he says.

Steve started his own cabinet-making business in 1983 and, 35 years on, Bordeaux Constructions and Bordeaux Kitchens now specialise in home renovations, extensions and new homes.

But that’s not all, Bordeaux also can complete commercial fitouts and joinery, with its fully licensed builders in NSW and the ACT.

“We pride ourselves in achieving the highest standard for our customers in design and workmanship,” Steve says.

“We offer full trade co-ordination and have our own experienced and reliable tradesmen and expert staff to assist you in your project.

“Our custom-built, cabinet-making workshop can also build joinery items to suit your needs whether for home or office.”

Steve says Bordeaux offers obligation-free quotes, competitive prices and will work with each customer to achieve their desired outcome.

Bordeaux Constructions and Bordeaux Kitchens, 8 Aurora Place, Queanbeyan. Call 6299 4642, visit bordeauxbcm.com.au or search @BordeauxBCM on Facebook.

Jenny’s patio ideas can save on cooling costs

AFTER a long winter period, National Patios’ sales manager Jenny Gresham says it’s important to be able to enjoy the outdoors in summer, which is why it has unique products to offer protection from the heat.

“Our products not only keep you cool in summer but protect your home from harsh heat and therefore save on cooling costs,” she says.

Established in Canberra about 15 years ago, Jenny says National Patios is a one-stop-shop for design, council approvals (if needed), right through to the build.

“We design and build anything from a small patio or deck to large home extensions, rooms and entertainment areas,” she says.

“During the build, you are looked after by the owner of the business, not a manager.

“He cares and is passionate about people, and attention to detail.

“We pride ourselves on our free design-and-quote service that offers time to transfer your unique needs and concepts into a reality.

“[And] we find solutions for all areas.”

As National Patios is local and well established, Jenny says it’s a long-term member of the Housing Industry Association and Masters Builders Association.

“We are in the unique position where we can cater to all levels of budgets due to our extensive product range,” she says.

“[And] we have a beautiful showroom in Fyshwick, where folks can come and relax, and have a hands-on experience with product options.”

National Patios, Unit 1/289 Canberra Avenue, Fyshwick. Call 6147 0844 or 62573952, or visit nationalpatios.com.au

One-stop-shop for household problems

SAVING people time and money, Oldmate ACT has the experience to provide a range of services such as plumbing, refrigeration, gas fitting, electrical, cooling and heating.

It’s a “one-stop-shop” says director Tim Drage, who has more than 15 years’ experience in the industry.

“When people have various issues within their household, they can just come to the one company,” he says.

“We can help them out with a majority of their appliances and different fixtures within the house.”

And that also goes for businesses, as Oldmate ACT works commercially, too.

As for the quality of work, Tim says it’s the highest because they work hard to get it right so they’re only at a job once.

“Our qualified staff are always on hand to answer any questions and give the best possible advice and will always provide you with quality service at a competitive price,” he says.

“We also have a quick turn around and offer an emergency service as well.

“It’s 24 hours, so if someone has a burst water pipe flooding the house, we can come and fix it.”

Oldmate ACT. Call 6254 6576, email office@oldmateact.com.au or visit oldmateact.com.au