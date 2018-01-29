STARGAZERS are in for a once in a 150-year treat this week, with a super red blue Moon illuminating the night sky on January 31. In a rare piece of cosmic synergy the second full […]
Crash closes part of Ginninderra Drive
PART of Ginninderra Drive, near Charnwood, has been closed and three women have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash.
The women’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and the road closure will remain while investigations and clean-up operations continue.
The public is advised to avoid the area if possible.
