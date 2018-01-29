Crash closes part of Ginninderra Drive

PART of Ginninderra Drive, near Charnwood, has been closed and three women have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash.

The women’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and the road closure will remain while investigations and clean-up operations continue.

The public is advised to avoid the area if possible.

