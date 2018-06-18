Cyclist taken to hospital after Mitchell crash

A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after colliding with a ute in Mitchell this morning (June 18).

A blue Ford Ranger 4WD ute and the bicycle collided at the intersection of Gungahlin Drive and Sandford Street at about 6.30am.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6277987.