Dickson office thieves caught on camera

At about 11.20pm on August 8, the footage shows a vehicle enter the Canberra Metro Light Rail site office on Northbourne Avenue.

The two men got out of the vehicle, then broke into several offices and stole property before driving away.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6295764.