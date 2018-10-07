Dog finds robber in Calwell backyard

AXE, a Canberra police dog, located an 18-year-old burglar who was hiding in the backyard of a Calwell residence yesterday (October 7).

At about 5.30pm the 18-year-old man allegedly robbed a home, stealing a number of items including a white Kia Picanto station wagon.

The residence of the home were there at the time and called police who observed the Kia Picanto, with ACT registration YAU40P, driving at high speeds in Mawson, Gowrie and Isabella Plains.

At about 11.30pm the man collided with a wooden bollard in the carpark of the Calwell Neighbourhood Oval so the driver ran off before being found by Axe.

The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court today (October 8) charged with driving a motor vehicle without consent, possessing stolen property, driving with a prescribed drug in oral fluid, aggravated dangerous driving, using a vehicle without required number plates and unaccompanied learner driver.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist police to contact 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6317236.