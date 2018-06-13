Drugs and firearms found in three suburbs

FOLLOWING three seperate searches, police have seized items such as drugs and firearms from a Narrabundah, Braddon and Rivett home.

During the first search, at an address in Narrabundah on June 3, police seized suspected illicit drugs, one illegal firearm, firearm components, ammunition and suspected stolen property.

The same day, another warrant was executed at an address in Braddon where police seized suspected Cannabis plants and suspected illicit substances.

Then, on Tuesday, June 5, police seized a sum of money, suspected illicit drugs, suspected steroids, two illegal firearms and ammunition, at a Rivett address.

