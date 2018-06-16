‘Exceptional’ opening to Thredbo snow season

THREDBO is reporting “exceptional” opening-day conditions for the 2018 season with fresh snow blanketing the slopes and the village, making for one of the best first days in many years.

Susie Diver, Thredbo Communications Manager, says skiers and boarders of all ages revelled in the conditions lapping it up on the Cruiser area and Friday Flat slopes.

“Snowfalls continued across the mountains this Saturday with totals now up to 55 centimetres since the storm rolled in early Thursday. Further falls are in the forecast right through until Tuesday,” she says.

“Very cold temperatures throughout the day, saw the mercury struggle to get above minus 5 degrees, with the wind-chill around minus 18.

“The Thredbo Mountain team are taking full advantage of these cold conditions with snowmaking in force for 24 hours straight now and it is set to continue as temps are forecast to hang around the minus 5 mark for the next 24hours.”