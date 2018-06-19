Fire clues may lie with dark SUV

LAST month’s suspicious house fire at a building site in Moncrieff on May 17 is still giving police grief as they search for a dark-coloured SUV seen in the area before and after the fire.

Around 10.30pm, police were called to Slim Dusty Circuit, where an under-construction house was on fire.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the fire, including dash-cam or CCTV footage, is urged to call 1800 333000 or via the website. Information can be provided anonymously.