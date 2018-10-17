WILLIAM Slim Drive, in Giralang, has been closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash. The accident occurred at about 4.10pm today (October 17) on the bridge between Chuculba Crescent and Owen Dixon Drive. Firefighters […]
Fire tears through Ngunnawal home
A FIRE has torn through a home in Ngunnawal damaging the single storey house on Honyong Crescent.
Firefighters found the house well alight after being called to it at about 1pm today (October 17).
They quickly contained the fire to the front of the property and it has now been fully extinguished.
The house was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.
