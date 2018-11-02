Fire truck in Fyshwick smash

AN ACT Fire & Rescue vehicle responding to a house fire in Queanbeyan collided with a black Subaru Forester in Fyshwick yesterday and the police are looking for dash-cam footage or witnesses.

No one was injured in the collision at the intersection of Newcastle Street and Canberra Avenue at around 5pm on Wednesday (October 31).

Police can be contacted on 131 444 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.  

