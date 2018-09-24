Forty-seven women murdered and still no federal action

UnionsACT “We are Union Women” committee convenor, Emma Turner, is urgently calling on the Federal Government to address the rising death-toll.

Union and other community members will be gathering in Haig Park, Braddon, on Thursday, September 27, to demand action and to stand in solidarity with all women who are subjected to gender-based violence.

“It is estimated that 800,000 women will have experienced gender-based violence this year,” Ms Turner says.

“What will it take to make the Federal Government treat this as a national emergency?”

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Women, Yvette Berry says the ACT government supports the ACTU’s demand for 10 days of domestic violence paid leave to be included in the National Employment Standards for every worker.

“Not only is the federal government failing to show real leadership in addressing the causes of gender-based violence, it has also so far refused to include this simple measure in the National Employment Standards to allow women experiencing gender-based violence to seek support for themselves and their children, attend legal and medical appointments and to look for safe accommodation,” Ms Berry says.

People planning on attending the vigil are asked to bring candles and solidarity to reclaim a space in Canberra that typically feels unsafe for many women to pass through at night.