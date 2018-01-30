Friend stabbed in an attempt to help victim

A PERSON has been stabbed while trying to help a friend who was being assaulted in the carpark of a fast food outlet on Canberra Avenue and Nyrang Street, Fyshwick.

The friend, a woman, had been shocked by a man using an improvised electrical weapon in an attempt to steal her handbag at about 10.40pm on Friday, January 19.

The woman’s friends tried to help the woman, and one of the friends was stabbed in the process.

The man then ran off.

He is described as being approximately 188cm (6’2”) tall, of medium build, wearing a black hooded jumper and dark shorts.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident can contact police on 131 444, or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6224463.

