Gundaroo Drive will see three days of closures

Both stages will be carried out as night works between 8pm and 6am.

Left turns will only be possible at the intersection of Gundaroo Drive and Gungahlin Drive on Sunday and Monday, as part of works on the first stage.

Then, on Tuesday, work will be carried out at the Gundaroo Drive, Nari Street and Ginn Street intersection.

The following closures will be in place:

Gundaroo Drive will be closed westbound between Anthony Rolfe Avenue and Gungahlin Drive

Ginn Street will be closed in both directions between Gundaroo Drive and Crinigan Circuit

there will be no access through the roundabout at Nari Street. A detour will be in place on Nari Street.

During the work at the intersection of Gundaroo Drive and Gungahlin Drive, road users will be detoured via Gungahlin Drive, Burrowa Street, Kosciuszko Avenue and Gundaroo Drive.

During the work at the Gundaroo Drive/Nari Street/Ginn Street intersection, road users travelling westbound on Gundaroo Drive will be detoured via Anthony Rolfe Avenue, Gozzard Street and The Valley Avenue.

Motorists travelling eastbound through the Nari Street roundabout will be detoured on Nari Street.

More information at tccs.act.gov.au or via 13 22 81