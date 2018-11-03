Health warning as fire smoke drifts across Canberra

WESTERLY winds will drift smoke over the ACT today from the Pierces Creek fire and continue to be visible over the coming days.

People with asthma, other chronic respiratory and/or chronic cardiac diseases should not perform vigorous exercise and should stay inside if affected by the dust or smoke, warns the ACT Health Directorate.

The ACT Emergency Services says the current alert level for the the Pierces Creek fire remains at “advice”, which means that while there is still a fire, there is no immediate danger to the community.

The agency says crews continue to strengthen containment lines. There is no threat to property and no evacuations have been ordered for residents, horses or other animals.

“The fire continues to be uncontrolled but conditions are presently favourable. Due to the terrain, firefighters are experiencing milder conditions than the public may feel in the city,” it says.

Due to back-burning operations the size has increased to 189 hectares, and is seven kilometres from the nearest suburb (Kambah). A map of the fire is available at www.esa.act.gov.au.

Crew levels remain at 13 ACT Rural Fire Service units, five helicopters, three bulldozers and two graders.

The Fire Danger Rating is “very high” today.

Roads are closed due to the fire:

o Kambah Pool Road, from Kambah Pool to Mount Vernon Drive

o Paddy’s River Road, between the Cotter Road picnic area (near Brindabella Road) and Tidbinbilla Road to the intersection of Point Hut Crossing

Inaccessible areas:

o Kambah Pool

o Camp Cottermouth

o Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve

o Bullen Range Nature Reserve

o Pierces Creek forest