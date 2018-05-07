POLICE are searching for a man who may be known as “Chris” after he allegedly assaulted another man in King O’Malley’s Pub. It’s alleged that “Chris”, who was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt with a dark pattern […]
O’Malley’s fight sparks search for ‘Chris’
POLICE are searching for a man who may be known as “Chris” after he allegedly assaulted another man in King O’Malley’s Pub.It’s alleged that “Chris”, who was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt with a dark pattern on the front, a red and white cap, two-tone grey shorts and blue joggers, assaulted the man at about 7.40pm
Police are asking anyone who may have noticed the man in the pub or who can identify him from the images to contact police on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6239994.
