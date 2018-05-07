O’Malley’s fight sparks search for ‘Chris’

POLICE are searching for a man who may be known as “Chris” after he allegedly assaulted another man in King O’Malley’s Pub.

Police are asking anyone who may have noticed the man in the pub or who can identify him from the images to contact police on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6239994.

