Local film makes the finals – now comes the voting

Written and directed by young Canberra autistic filmmaker Carl Emmerson, it was produced by Canberra’s Dan Sanguineti and Goulburn’s Michael J Watson.

The darkly comic sci-fi film shows a group of young space explorers placed at risk because they’ve been unable to speak of their several disabilities.

The awards, now in the tenth year, the awards are designed to encourage filmmakers to focus on the ability of people with disability.

Sanguineti believes it could be the richest short-film festival in the world, with over $175,000 in prizes to be shared among the winners. This year’s FOA competition attracted a record number of 297 entries, including 131 school entries and 63 international films.

The winner of the Judges Choice Open Short Film section will win tickets to American Film Market, Universal Studios tour, meetings with international judges for mentorships, live studio tapings, tickets to Media Access Awards & Acknowledgement, tickets to Australians in Film Gala Dinner, $5000 worth of immigration services from Raynor & Associated, one return flight to Los Angeles with 4-weeks accommodation.

“Airlock,” Sanguineti says, is in the running to win Best Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Director, Screen Producers Award and ‘Most Online Votes’.

Here’s where readers can join the fun.

“Even though I’m confident the judges will love our film,” he says, if our local community gets behind us, it might just win the most online votes!”

2018 Focus On Ability Short Film Awards. Voting to focusonability.com.au starts today, June 20 and concludes on July 3.