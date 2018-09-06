A CANBERRA man has been remanded after facing court today (September 6), accused of setting fire to a business in Phillip. The 37-year-old man will appear in court again on September 27, charged with setting […]
Man accused of setting business on fire
The 37-year-old man will appear in court again on September 27, charged with setting a business alight at Dundas Court, on August 14.
CCTV footage from the business shows the alleged offender approach the premises with an object on fire, which is then thrown into the premises through a broken window.
No comments yet.