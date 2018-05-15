ASTRONOMERS at ANU have found the fastest-growing black hole known in the Universe, describing it as a monster that devours a mass equivalent to the sun every two days. The astronomers have looked back more […]
Man suffers burns from overnight car fire
A MAN was taken to hospital overnight (May 14) after he obtained burns from a car fire in Narrabundah.
Firefighters responded to the fire in Bega Place at about 9.25pm to find the car well alight.
The crew extinguished the fire. One firefighter was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.
