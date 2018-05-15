Man suffers burns from overnight car fire

A MAN was taken to hospital overnight (May 14) after he obtained burns from a car fire in Narrabundah. 

Firefighters responded to the fire in Bega Place at about 9.25pm to find the car well alight.

The crew extinguished the fire. One firefighter was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

