Man wanted after ramming police cars
TED Wymarra is wanted by police after he allegedly rammed two police vehicles injuring two police members on Wednesday (May 30).Ted, 41, also has an outstanding warrant and was involved in “multiple fail to stops”.
He’s described as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander in appearance, 41 years old, 173cm tall (5’7”), medium build with tattoos on the inside of both arms.
Anyone who sees Mr Wymarra is urged not to approach him and to contact police immediately on 131 444.
Police are also urging anyone who has any information that could assist police to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6271357.
