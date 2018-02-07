Men armed with tools rob Jerrabomberra store

A RETAIL store on Limestone Drive, Jerrabomberra, was robbed last night (February 6) by two men, armed with tools.

The men entered the store at about 10pm and demanded money from staff before fleeing with a small amount of cash.

One man is described as being of Indian/Sub-Continental appearance with a dark complexion. He was wearing a light coloured hooded jumper and face covering with dark pants. The second man is described as having a light complexion and was wearing a dark coloured hooded jumper and dark pants.

Both men are believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age.

Police from Monaro Local Area Command attended and established a crime scene and would like to speak with two men they believe can assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

