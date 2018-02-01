Month-long blitz on speeding drivers

POLICE and the mobile camera vans will target speeding throughout February.

“It’s simple, the faster you go the less time you’ll have to stop or brake and the harder you hit. The impact of a collision at 50km/h is the equivalent to a vehicle falling from a three-storey building, with you inside. Double the speed to 100 km/h and it is the equivalent of a 12-storey drop.”

Drivers caught speeding face fines ranging from $279 and one demerit point, to more than $2136 and six demerit points and speeding drivers involved in a collision could face serious charges, including negligent or culpable driving resulting in injury or death, and penalties of up to 14 years imprisonment.

