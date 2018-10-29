Mystery surrounds ‘Jersey Boys’ silence

THE postponement, “due to unforeseen circumstances“, of an announcement expected this morning (October 29) about the next major musical coming to Canberra in 2019 has led to wide speculation in the community about what went wrong.

Canberra Theatre Centre, VisitCanberra, and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr were expected to provide “unmissable photo opportunities“ when they announced that the big musical for the theatre centre next year would be the production of “Jersey Boys”, which opened at the Capitol Theatre, Sydney, in September.

“Jersey Boys” follows the rise and fall of the 1960s rock ‘n’ roll group, the Four Seasons, and was expected to replicate the box office success of “Mamma Mia” on the main stage of the Canberra Theatre in 2019.

Staff at the Canberra Theatre were tight-lipped, saying that the postponement was attributed to an unexpected change of schedule on the part of the touring company which, unlike that involved in “Mamma Mia”, did not have a special arrangement with the theatre centre.

A spokesperson for the national publicist in Sydney told “CityNews” that the production was to have come to Canberra but that plans had changed and that is all they had been told.

The 2019 “Collected works” subscription season will be announced the Canberra this this evening.