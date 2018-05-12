Ngunnawal man faces 23 charges

A 36-year-old Ngunnawal man has been charged with 23 offences, including eight counts of driving while disqualified, four counts of ride/drive motor vehicle without consent, three counts of take motor vehicle without consent, three counts of minor theft, aggravated furious/reckless/dangerous driving and burglary.

The man was arrested yesterday (May 11) and police will allege before the Magistrates Court today that he was involved in incidents across the ACT and NSW between Monday, April 2 and Monday, May 9.