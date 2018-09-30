Organisations join to protect renters

A GROUP of community organisations have formed an alliance calling for law reforms to the Residential Tenancies Act.

Tomorrow (October 1) The Tenants’ Union ACT, UnionsACT, Better Renting and Shelter ACT will launch “The Make Renting Fair CBR Alliance”.

The organisations are calling on the ACT government to prevent unfair evictions, introduce fairer rent increase requirements and establish minimum standards for rental properties.

The executive officer of Tenants’ Union ACT, Deb Pippen says more people are renting for longer so renting needs to be fair in recognition of the fact that a growing number of people are renting for life.

Secretary of UnionsACT Alex White says while housing costs have gone up, wages have stagnated.

“More workers are renting in Canberra, and they are facing unfair rental increases and being forced to accept unsafe, substandard houses,” he says.

Following Monday’s launch, the alliance will mobilise renters in support of changing the laws through a series of “TenantTalks”.

The campaign will urge renters to tell their own stories of renting in the ACT and ask what they think needs to change.

Unions ACT says several other jurisdictions are already improving tenancy laws to make renting fairer such as Victoria, where renters gained the right to have a pet and to make minor modifications.

More information at makerentingfaircbr.org.au/