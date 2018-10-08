Parents chase indecent man away

A MAN who allegedly committed an act of indecency in front of a child in Greenway, was filmed and chased away by the child’s parents.

The man, 40, didn’t approach or talk to the child but the incident occurred at about 5pm on Tuesday, September 18, near Lake Tuggeranong.

Following the search of a Kambah home, the man was arrested yesterday (October 8) and was charged with committing an act of indecency in the presence of a child.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Police would like to remind everyone to help our children understand the importance of stranger safety and the importance of reporting any unusual approaches immediately on 131444 or in the case of emergency 000. Information that could assist police to 1800 333000.