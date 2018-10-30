‘Poppy’ coin circulates in memory of armistice

This coloured $2 coin, which will soon circulate around Australia, features a coloured depiction of a poppy and a graphic representation of 11.11.11.

Senator Seselja, who is the Minister responsible for the Mint, unveiled the coin in the midst of the War Memorial’s 62,000 poppies display, which symbolises the coin’s theme.

Director of the Australian War Memorial Brendan Nelson said: “This coin will serve as a tangible and visible reminder to all Australians day-to-day, of the centenary period and the lasting legacy of the fight for our nation’s freedom and the price that was paid for that freedom.”

“We hope this $2 coin will serve as a lasting reminder of the service and sacrifice of those who fought in the First World War and the generations of Australian servicemen and women who have continued to serve our country,” MacDiarmid said.

A collectible version is available for $15 from w.ramint.gov.au or 1300 652020.

The Mint is also holding coin swaps in Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney on Thursday, November 1, where the public can exchange cash or coins for the new Remembrance Day – Armistice Centenary $2 circulating coin, in Canberra at the Royal Australian Mint from 8.30am to 2pm.