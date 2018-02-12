Qatar starts its daily flights to Doha

A QATAR Airways’ Boeing B777-300 touched down into Canberra this morning, becoming the second airline to offer international flights from the airport.

It was the first arrival of a daily service to Doha.

After a fly-over the city the flight was greeted by Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

The daily service to Doha departs Canberra for Doha at 1.45pm, stopping briefly in Sydney.

Canberra is Qatar’s fifth Australian destination, and the airport’s second international airline, with Singapore Airlines also offering daily flights from May 1.

Doha-Canberra schedule

Arrive Canberra at 8.35am daily (there is a short stopover in Sydney before the aircraft lands in Canberra).

Depart Canberra for Doha will leave at 1.45pm daily (there is a short stopover in Sydney).

