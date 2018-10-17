Rattenbury drops proposed P-plate restrictions

MINISTER for Road Safety Shane Rattenbury has dropped his proposals, which would have restricted P-platers from driving between 12am and 5am.

ACT government’s “Your Plates: What we heard Report”.

The report revealed significant community concern about the proposed introduction of curfews for P-plate license holders.

A phone survey of 600 people across the ACT, revealed that 50 per cent of people strongly disagreed or disagreed with the proposed curfew, with only 40 per cent agreeing or strongly agreeing.