WILLIAM Slim Drive, in Giralang, has been closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash. The accident occurred at about 4.10pm today (October 17) on the bridge between Chuculba Crescent and Owen Dixon Drive. Firefighters […]
Rattenbury drops proposed P-plate restrictions
MINISTER for Road Safety Shane Rattenbury has dropped his proposals, which would have restricted P-platers from driving between 12am and 5am.In July Canberra Labor MLA Chris Steel called on Mr Rattenbury to rule out curfews for P-plate drivers in any new licensing reforms following the ACT government’s “Your Plates: What we heard Report”.
The report revealed significant community concern about the proposed introduction of curfews for P-plate license holders.
A phone survey of 600 people across the ACT, revealed that 50 per cent of people strongly disagreed or disagreed with the proposed curfew, with only 40 per cent agreeing or strongly agreeing.
