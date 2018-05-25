River of Art winds up this weekend

THE River of Art Festival is still running on the South Coast until this Sunday (May 27).

Festival organiser Lynne Griffiths says: “This is one of the many exhibitions on show from Durras to Bermagui. You can choose from paintings, sculptures and photography. We also have fine woodworks, jewellery, ceramics, textiles and handmade clothing.”

The visual art focus is strong, with the River of Art 2018 Art Prize finalists’ works on show at the SoART Gallery and other artworks on display in a “Salon de Refusés” at the Narooma School of Arts, with open studios from Batemans to Bermagui and exhibitions, galleries and shops showcasing visual arts, mixed media, textiles, fine woodwork, photography, indigenous artworks and local history.

Griffiths says Narooma will become “a busking mecca” on Saturday, May 26, when performers from all genres hit the streets to compete in the Australian National Busking Championships.

Leading into National Reconciliation Week, River of Art is showcasing local Aboriginal artworks, notably in the “APMA Creations” group exhibition in Central Tilba, daily from 10am-4pm.

The full festival program can be accessed at riverofart.com.au