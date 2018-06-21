Roo cull ends early as reserves reopen

FOLLOWING the culling of more than 3000 kangaroos all reserve sites and unleased lands closed since May 7 have reopened to the public.

“A total of 3253 kangaroos have been culled as part of the ACT government’s ongoing program to protect these grassland and woodland sites from overgrazing. Of these, 1822 were culled within the ACT and 1431 were culled at Googong Foreshores in NSW,” says director, Parks and Conservation, Daniel Iglesias.

The sites are Aranda Bushland Nature Reserve (and adjoining land), Callum Brae Nature Reserve, East Jerrabomberra Grasslands, Googong Foreshores, Goorooyaroo Nature Reserve, Isaacs Ridge Nature Reserve, Isaacs Pines, Kama Nature Reserve, Mount Ainslie Nature Reserve (eastern slopes), Mount Mugga Mugga Nature Reserve, Mulligans Flat Nature Reserve and West Majura Grasslands.

“Googong Foreshores contains a number of threatened ecological communities and plant and animal species. It forms part of a corridor of relatively intact vegetation extending from the Tinderry Range to the north-eastern ACT so this cull will help protect the area, including the ACT’s water supply,” he says.

The cull was undertaken without incident and the director says: “Many of these sites are challenging in that they are small reserves located on the urban fringe. It is a credit to the professionalism of the contractors and staff from ACT Parks and Conservation Service who were able to deliver the work safely and effectively.

“This kangaroo management program plays a critical role in protecting the environment at these locations. Ensuring the grasslands and woodlands are not overgrazed will help to protect our grasslands and woodlands, which provide habitat for creatures such as lizards and ground-feeding birds, and will avoid excessive soil loss whilst still maintaining sustainable numbers of kangaroos.

“An ACT Government veterinary officer undertook spot checks during the program and found the cull was undertaken humanely in accordance with a strict code of practice.”

A summary of the cull numbers, reserve by reserve: Aranda Bushland Nature Reserve (and adjoining land), 27; Callum Brae Nature Reserve, 0; East Jerrabomberra Grasslands, 281; Googong Foreshores, 1431; Goorooyaroo Nature Reserve, 365; Kama Nature Reserve, 0; Mount Mugga Mugga-Isaacs Ridge Nature Reserves and Isaacs Pines, 65; Mount Ainslie Nature Reserve-West Majura Grasslands, 860; Mulligans Flat Nature Reserve, 224: Total 3253