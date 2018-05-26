Syringe and knife threats as suspected shoplifter runs away

A 23-year-old Fraser woman has been arrested after she was stopped yesterday afternoon (May 25) as she attempted to leave the David Jones store in Civic suspected of shoplifting. The woman allegedly produced a used syringe and threatened to stab store security personnel with it.

The woman then fled the shopping centre and jumped into the passenger seat of a stranger’s car, threatened the driver with a knife and demanded to be driven away.

She was arrested last evening as she returned home.

The woman has been charged with demands with threat to endanger health, trespass and theft and faces the ACT Magistrates Court today. Police investigations are continuing into further alleged offences including aggravated robbery, drug possession and other property offences.