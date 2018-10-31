WITH the announcement that the Australian War Memorial will receive $498 million towards a huge expansion, it was also announced that Anzac Hall will be demolished – and architects aren’t happy. The “deeply distressed” Australian Institute of Architects […]
Teen drug lab causes UC ‘explosion’
A TEENAGER has been arrested following reports of an “explosion” at one of the University of Canberra’s residences on Tuesday (October 30).
The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital and then later arrested and charged for manufacturing a controlled drug in a room at one of the residences.
Police said the room was being used as a clandestine laboratory. Investigators recovered drug related paraphernalia from the scene such as quantities of chemicals as well as a notebook with the chemical formula for MDMA.
The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court today (November 1).
Police are urging anyone who may have any information to call 1800 333000, or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6325091.
