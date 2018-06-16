A UTE caught fire, following a multi-vehicle crash in Berrima this afternoon (June 16) today. About 12.15pm emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, near the Medway Road off ramp, Berrima, following reports a […]
Three utes collide, one catches fire
A UTE caught fire, following a multi-vehicle crash in Berrima this afternoon (June 16) today.
About 12.15pm emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, near the Medway Road off ramp, Berrima, following reports a multi-vehicle crash.
Police believe a blue utility travelling south at high speed hit a guard rail on the Wingecarribee Bridge and collided with a black dual-cab utility and a white dual-cab utility.
Following the crash, the blue utility caught alight.
The driver of the blue utility, a man aged at his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing.
The occupants of the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries.
