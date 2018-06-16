Three utes collide, one catches fire

A UTE caught fire, following a multi-vehicle crash in Berrima this afternoon (June 16) today.

About 12.15pm emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, near the Medway Road off ramp, Berrima, following reports a multi-vehicle crash.

Police believe a blue utility travelling south at high speed hit a guard rail on the Wingecarribee Bridge and collided with a black dual-cab utility and a white dual-cab utility.

Following the crash, the blue utility caught alight.

The driver of the blue utility, a man aged at his 20s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing.

The occupants of the other two vehicles sustained minor injuries.