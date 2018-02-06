Two men force entry into Weston’s Raiders Club

TWO men forced entry into the Raiders Club, Weston, early this morning (February 6) and demanded cash from a staff member.

At about 4.30am the men demanded the money and then departed the club in the staff members car.

Police believe the two men were not acting alone and utilised several stolen vehicles during the incident such as a white Mitsubishi Triton utility, a green Hyundai Excel and a silver Proton sedan. These vehicles were seen on Drakeford Drive at about 4.15am.

Police are urging anyone who may have dash cam footage or any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website

You might also like to read

Concerns rise over club staff safety

,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: