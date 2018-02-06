Ute driver lies and leaves after accident

THE driver of a green Holden ute gave false details to the cyclist he had knocked over in Bonython yesterday afternoon (February 5), then cleared off before police arrived.

Police are calling for witnesses or dash-cam vision of the collision that occurred as the ute was exiting the roundabout at the intersection of Drakeford Drive and Woodcock Drive at about 5.50pm.

Anyone who can identify the green Holden utility, its driver or who may have dash-cam vision of this incident should call police on 131444 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

Information can be provided anonymously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

