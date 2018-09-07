Video shows men ‘violently’ shoot through home

The footage was released by police following the attempted murder in Calwell on June 28, where four men entered the backyard of the house on Carter Crescent at about 10.45pm, set fire to three cars and shot into the house multiple times.

The resident suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

One of the shots passed through an exterior wall and into a neighbour’s home just missing a sleeping resident.

Superintendent Scott Moller says this type of violent activity is unacceptable in the community.

“To have multiple shots discharged in this incident and to have one bullet narrowly miss an innocent person only highlights the grave risk these offenders pose to our community,” he says.

“We are urging anyone with information relating to this incident, or who may be able to identify the offenders to come forward.”

Police are urging anyone who may have any information that could assist police to contact 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 6281610.