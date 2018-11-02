Weather warning as Canberra cops ‘vigorous’ winds

THE Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a weather warning as severe thunderstorms are likely to produce “vigorous and damaging” winds in the ACT.

Winds averaging 60km/h to 70km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90km/h are possible for parts of the ACT and Snowy Mountains in places above 1400 metres.

Winds are expected to easing during Saturday morning.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

Unplug computers and appliances.

Avoid using the phone during the storm.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.