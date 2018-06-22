Weekend diversions as light rail nudges down Northbourne

DIVERSIONS will be in place this weekend and next with intersection closures as Light Rail Stage 1 works continue to progress along Northbourne Avenue.

From 10pm today (June 22) until 4am on Monday (June 25) , the intersection at Antill and Mouat Streets will be closed to traffic turning right from Northbourne Avenue and to all through traffic along Antill and Mouat Streets.

From 8.00pm next Friday (June 29) until 4am, Monday (July 2) , the intersection at Wakefield and Macarthur Avenues will be closed to traffic turning right on both streets and to all through traffic along Wakefield and Macarthur Avenues.

Also, from 8pm next Friday (June 29) until 4am Monday (July 2), motorists coming into Canberra from Sydney will not be able to turn right at the Barton Highway intersection on Northbourne Avenue. Motorists coming down the Barton Highway will not be able to turn right on to Northbourne Avenue towards the city.

Up-to-date information on road closures at 1300 208 824 or canberra-metro.com.au

