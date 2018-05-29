Winter poses ‘perfect’ opportunity for theft

AS the cold kicks in, so does opportunistic crimes, which rise over the winter period, warns ACT police.

Superintendent Stephen Turnbull says simple precautionary measures can decrease the likelihood of a vehicle being damaged or stolen.

“Never leave a running vehicle unattended or unsecured, even if you are defrosting your windscreen. Unfortunately this can be the perfect opportunity for theft,” he says.

“Ensure your car doors and boot are secured and locked, and all windows are closed. Don’t leave valuables in your car, including your wallet or phone, even if your car is locked.”

In the event of vehicle damage or theft, ACT police can be contacted on 131 444.