Young person arrested after Phillip oval fire

A YOUNG person has been arrested in relation to a burglary, which was connected with the fire at Phillip Enclosed Oval on Monday (October 8).

The young person was arrested and will face the ACT Children’s Court today after ACT police searched a home in Garran at about 6.30am this morning.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing and police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage of the park or surrounding area between 10pm, Monday, October 8, and 1am, Tuesday, October 9.