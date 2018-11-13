Arts / Around the galleries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THROUGH textiles Michele England’s solo exhibition examines fragmented habitats in Australia’s flora and fauna. The exhibition has been achieved through partnerships with four conservation groups and funded through tea towels, which have been designed and printed by England. “Remnants”, at CCAS Gallery, 19 Furneaux Street, Manuka. The opening is from 6pm-8pm, November 15. It will then continue to November 25, from 11am-5pm, Friday to Sunday.

AN evening with master artist Gordon Hanley, complete with wine, gourmet platters and a demonstration of his Renaissance silver-point technique, will be held at Aarwun Gallery, where his exhibition of more than 40 drawings in 24ct gold, silver and platinum and avian works in watercolour will also open. 11 Federation Square, Gold Creek, Nicholls, 6pm, Friday, November 16. Rsvp essential to aarwuncanberra@bigpond.com

MEMBERS of the U3A art group, including Jan McCrae, have been meeting on Friday mornings at Strathnairn Art for almost two years. Their exhibition, “Metamorphosis” opens in the Strathnairn Woolshed Gallery at 6pm, Friday, November 16 and runs 10am to 5pm until Sunday, November 18.

ANTONIA Aitken’s explores the fluidity of place and the rich and ever-changing relationship between the past, present and self in “Walking Entanglements”. The exhibition examines the land, the marks, the scars and the histories that remain. It opens 6pm, November 14 and runs until December 2.

THE Tin Shed Art Group is a changing group of artists who have been presenting annual exhibitions for the past 24 years. Their 2018 show, “Towards Abstraction”, is at The Link, Ginninderry ,90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am-2pm, Saturday and Sunday.

KAREN O’Clery’s Narek Gallery has ceramics by Simone Fraser, Merran Esson and Janetta Kerr-Grant and hooked rugs by Gail Nichols. At 5/3 Wapengo Street, Bermagui, November 17 to December 15. Drinks with the artists, 6pm, Saturday, November 17.

THE Artistic Vision Gallery! Is moving, but first it’ll hold a super sale with 20 per cent off all its “rescued” artwork. At 7/51 Tennant Street, Fyshwick, Friday and Saturday, 10am-4pm, and Sunday, 10am-1pm, until November 18. They hope to be back in new accommodation early in the New Year but suggest a pre-Christmas visit.

PHOTOACCESS, in partnership with DESIGN Canberra, is proud to present “Taglietti People” at EAST Hotel, opening 6pm, on Thursday, November 15. It’s a celebration of the work of architect Enrico Taglietti by Canberra photographer Mark Mohell. Mohell creates a series of intimate portraits of people with strong connections to Taglietti and his design work.

BACK at Manuka Arts Centre PhotoAccess is holding a “Friday Evening Extravaganza” from 5pm-8pm, November 16, to welcome PhotoAccess’ incoming director, Dr Kirsten Wehner. All welcome.